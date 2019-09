View this post on Instagram

When most people think of Kypseli they think of rows of apartment buildings on narrow streets and people stacked on top of each other. But if you talk to an old person from Kypseli they will tell you of the days when it was full of single family houses, neo-classical mansions and tasteful art-deco apartment buildings and the streets were shaded by large trees, empty of cars and everyone knew their neighbors. If there is any part of Athens that represents the stupidity and the greed of the modern Athenians it is Kypseli, for what could have remained a beautiful neighborhood that people would have crossed oceans to visit is now an architectural embarrassment of ugly apartment buildings that people avoid. #athensarchitecture #kypseliathens #houses #neoclassicism