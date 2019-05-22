View this post on Instagram

Diplomatic bag and border samples. Crossing Basel, Switzerland; Huningue, France; and Weil am Rhein, Germany. Part of the research for Maison Ingen #unit11bartlett. . . . #model #architecture #architecturemodel #architecturemodels @bartlettarchucl @bartlettkiosk @smoutallen @bartlett_ucl #thearchitecturestudentblog @thearchitecturestudentblog @superarchitects @next_top_architects #archi_students #archi_focus_on #architecture_hunter #making #design @ribaeducation #makers #making #3dprinting @ultimakergb @ultimaker @glowforge @proto_pasta