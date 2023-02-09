Οι Τούρκοι πολίτες υποδέχονται με τον πιο θερμό τρόπο τη βοήθεια που στέλνει η Ελλάδα.

Οι δυο πρώτες πτήσεις με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια από τις πέντε συνολικά που θα στείλει η Ελλάδα στην Τουρκία, μετά τον φονικό σεισμό των 7,8 Ρίχτερ, έφθασαν τα ξημερώματα στα Άδανα.

Την ελληνική βοήθεια συνόδευσαν ο υπουργός Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας, Χρήστος Στυλιανίδης και ο γενικός γραμματέας του υπουργείου.

Ο κ. Στυλιανίδης, επέστρεψε στη συνέχεια στην Ελλάδα, για να επιβλέψει την αποστολή ακόμη τριών πτήσεων .

Συνολικά η Ελλάδα , αποστέλλει πάνω από 80 τόνους ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια και αν χρειαστεί ακόμη περισσότερη.

Οι Τούρκοι πολίτες υποδέχονται με τον πιο θερμό τρόπο τη βοήθεια που στέλνει η Ελλάδα.

Ενδεικτικές της ευγνωμοσύνης προς τη χώρα μας είναι οι απαντήσεις στις αναρτήσεις της ελληνικής πρεσβείας στην Τουρκία τόσο για την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια όσο και για την άφιξη της δεύτερης ομάδας της ΕΜΑΚ.

«Ευχαριστώ», «ευχαριστώ φίλε και γείτονα» ήταν ορισμένες από τις αναρτήσεις στα ελληνικά που έγιναν για άλλη μια φορά  από Τούρκους χρήστες του twitter για την βοήθεια της Ελλάδας προς την Τουρκία.

<blockquote class=»twitter-tweet»><p lang=»en» dir=»ltr»>YD arrival of the second Greek rescue team @ Incirlik. We stand with Turkiye <a href=»https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw»>#earthquake</a> <a href=»https://t.co/igfKPRDovY»>pic.twitter.com/igfKPRDovY</a></p>&mdash; GreeceInTurkiye (@GreeceInTurkiye) <a href=»https://twitter.com/GreeceInTurkiye/status/1623569243391373313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw»>February 9, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=»https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js» charset=»utf-8″></script>

Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Συνταρακτικό βίντεο: Η μικρή Ελένη διασώθηκε μετά από 68 ώρες στα ερείπια ➤ «Εξόφθαλμες αστοχίες» στην Τουρκία: «Κτίρια 20 ορόφων πάνω σε ένα από τα πιο επικίνδυνα ρήγματα του πλανήτη» ➤ Όταν η ζωή νικά τον θάνατο - Μαθήματα ανθρωπιάς από τους Έλληνες και Τούρκους διασώστες
Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr