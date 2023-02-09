Οι δυο πρώτες πτήσεις με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια από τις πέντε συνολικά που θα στείλει η Ελλάδα στην Τουρκία, μετά τον φονικό σεισμό των 7,8 Ρίχτερ, έφθασαν τα ξημερώματα στα Άδανα.

Την ελληνική βοήθεια συνόδευσαν ο υπουργός Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας, Χρήστος Στυλιανίδης και ο γενικός γραμματέας του υπουργείου.

Ο κ. Στυλιανίδης, επέστρεψε στη συνέχεια στην Ελλάδα, για να επιβλέψει την αποστολή ακόμη τριών πτήσεων .

Συνολικά η Ελλάδα , αποστέλλει πάνω από 80 τόνους ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια και αν χρειαστεί ακόμη περισσότερη.

Οι Τούρκοι πολίτες υποδέχονται με τον πιο θερμό τρόπο τη βοήθεια που στέλνει η Ελλάδα.

Ενδεικτικές της ευγνωμοσύνης προς τη χώρα μας είναι οι απαντήσεις στις αναρτήσεις της ελληνικής πρεσβείας στην Τουρκία τόσο για την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια όσο και για την άφιξη της δεύτερης ομάδας της ΕΜΑΚ.

Official welcoming of Greek Min of Civil Protection @StylianidesEU by the Turkish Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Güllüoglu on behalf of the Turkish government @ Adana. The Min escorted the first wave of humanitarian aid from Greece to Turkiye, for the relief of the injured #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Szi3t6vQOh — GreeceInTurkiye (@GreeceInTurkiye) February 9, 2023

«Ευχαριστώ», «ευχαριστώ φίλε και γείτονα» ήταν ορισμένες από τις αναρτήσεις στα ελληνικά που έγιναν για άλλη μια φορά από Τούρκους χρήστες του twitter για την βοήθεια της Ελλάδας προς την Τουρκία.

YD arrival of the second Greek rescue team @ Incirlik. We stand with Turkiye #earthquake pic.twitter.com/igfKPRDovY — GreeceInTurkiye (@GreeceInTurkiye) February 9, 2023

