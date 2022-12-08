Greece is a country with its own peculiarities due to the small-holding cultivated areas. Producers who own many acres or can rent large areas of arable land are few and far between. The Association of Fertilizer Businesses and Industries (SEVL), which has more than 100 members active in the agri-food sector, aims to support these farmers with high-quality fertilizer products to produce quality food, ensuring the health of consumers and, at the same time , to help in the planning of Greece for sustainable development.

In this context, SEVL seeks to inform, guide and support its members, regarding the implementation of the New Regulation of Lubricating Products issued by the EU. in 2019 and set July 16, 2022 as the milestone day when the circulation of old-type fertilizers (2003/2003) would cease and henceforth fertilizers of strict specifications would be used based on the New Regulation. The new specification fertilizers will be certified to be sealed with safety valves to guarantee their quality, which is also certified with the (CE) mark.

Many EU countries harmonized from the very first day with the implementation of the new Regulation, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Romania, etc. Their products now bear the (CE) mark. It is worth noting that one of the first European companies whose products were certified as (CE) based on the new Fertilizer Products Regulation, is the Greek ELLAGROLIP SA, a member of the Association of Fertilizer Companies and Industries (SEVL). SEVL strives to help its members certify all lubrication products on the market as (CE). However, several companies delayed adapting their fertilizer production to the new specifications. For this reason, the Ministry of Rural Development proposed an informal extension to the implementation of the new Regulation until the 15th of the current month of December. However, the time frame expires and during this time, lubrication products of dubious quality are still circulating on the Greek market. Pressure is being exerted by some companies that have not adapted to be given a new extension.

However, this possibility would call into question the modernization of agricultural production, the promotion of our country to the list of countries that support “green development” and of course the well-being of the citizens. Since the companies that have not adapted to the new conditions had the time frame to adapt their materials and the way of production to the new data, it is unknown why they did not do so.

A new extension of the application of the Fertilization Regulation endangers the design of the European Union, which undertook to deal with the environmental effects and relied on the use of certified fertilizers and also of the Greek government, which agreed with the aspirations of the European Union by voting positively in the issuance of the New Regulation of Fertilizer Products, seeking the well-being of citizens through the protection, conservation and restoration of biodiversity.

The immediate application of the new Regulation is therefore the only way forward. Fertilizer companies and the fertilizer industry of Greece must immediately proceed to the production and distribution of products with the application of the new specifications, create the “product file” for each fertilizer they produce, in order to obtain the approval of the marking (CE) that ensures the reliability of the listed recommendation which will contribute to the maximum yield of the crop, the income of the farmers and above all to the high nutritional value of the goods provided to the Greek consumers.

SEVL with its members contributes to the development and support of the agri-food sector and will not allow those who refuse to adapt to the new data to put Greek fertilizer into disrepute.

Dr. Theodora Koulouras is President of the Association of Fertilizer Businesses and Industries