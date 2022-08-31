It may not yet have been understood by everyone, but the forthcoming “Russian winter” mandates political stability.

That means trust in institutions and parliamentarism, dedication to bold changes and reforms in the country, extroversion and strengthening the social fabric, and continually working on strategic alliances and a multi-faceted diplomacy based on Western norms.

Discussions that encourage political turbulence, a power vacuum, or contribute to an anti-politics current do no service in the effort to protect the country.

This is all the more true in a period when the energy crisis and inflationary trends have rocked to its foundations the geopolitical architecture of Europe and pose an asymmetrical threat, a period that offers space to forces that seek to fuel a tumultuous situation.

Let us not ignore the example of neighbouring Italy, where the tremors resulting from the resignation of PM Mario Draghi have produced – in a country that is stronger than Greece -pressures on the economy and government bonds and have shaped a political environment in which the possible emergence of a far-right parliamentary majority will subject the country to new trials.

The only response to new challenges and to those who would like to see precarious conditions and new experiments in our country is for the government to serve out its four-year term, engage in a sweeping review of priorities, take immediate measures to assist lower-income households, and maintain an unswerving dedication to the positive changes in the country that are already underway.