The end of the enhanced fiscal surveillance of Greece that the EU is currently thrashing out is admittedly a breakthrough for our country.

It loosens the fiscal noose put in place over a decade ago, creates an attractive investment environment, serves as a further impetus for growth, and seals a new normalcy, creating the preconditions for an economic leap toward a better future.

It is the result of prudent policies, the sacrifices of citizens, and a focus on maintaining Greece’s place in the EU, which ensures the country’s future course and development, and cannot practically be disputed.

Certainly, however, this breakthrough cannot be viewed as a static situation, nor can it be interpreted as an opportunity to loosen fiscal discipline or backtrack on collective objectives.

The push for reforms must be intensified, along with a plan that combines the skills and needs of the workforce with macroeconomic quantities and the country’s fiscal obligations.

Now there is an opportunity to reach a higher level.

In a future characterised by the digital revolution and globalism, Greece’s place and role is to function as a pillar of stability in the broader region.

The combination of energetic economic diplomacy and an environment of growth will shield our country from new threats and can lead to a return of many educated, talented young Greeks who left the country during the protracted brain drain.

In coordination with the new architecture of Europe and despite problems, the forces of regression will not manage to put the country in a precarious position and endanger its course.

The end of enhanced fiscal supervision signals the country’s exit from the tunnel.