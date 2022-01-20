A newly resurgent KINAL party – essentially the successor formation of once-formidable PASOK – following the election of a new president, is the most prominent finding of a latest opinion poll in Greece.

KINAL, the Greek-language abbreviation for Movement for Change, is preferred by 15 percent of respondents in the poll, conducted by Metron Analysis, and presented during the prime-time newscast of Athens broadcaster Mega. The poll confirms the fillip given to the social-democrat grouping by the election of MEP Nikos Androulakis, who succeeded the late Fofi Gennimata last month.

In terms of ruling New Democracy (ND), 29.1 percent of respondents said they would vote for the party if elections were held next Sunday, a 9.5-percentage point lead over second-place SYRIZA party (19.6 percent). Center-right ND’s showing is higher by 1.6 percentage points from the previous such poll; 1.5 percent higher for leftist SYRIZA.

Conversely, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis continues to field a sizable leader over his main rival, SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras, 36 percent to 16 percent.