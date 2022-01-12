The Golden Visa program ha topped 9,000 main investors with the number of total issuance of residence permits in our country for beneficiaries through the purchase of real estate, worth over 250,000 euros, reaching 28,767.

The data of the General Secretariat of Immigration Policy are revealing, since according to these a total of 9,610 third-country nationals invested funds in real estate in Greece and obtained a residence permit.

From the beginning of the residence permit program, it seems that the Golden Visa program is a Chinese affair.

The “champions” on the list are 6,405 Chinese, followed by 618 Turks and Russians in third place (596).

The number of permits for Lebanese nationals is 304, 250 for Egyptians, 194 for Iran, 135 for Iraq, 112 for Ukraine and 103 for the United States.

It is followed by a double-digit number of licenses granted to Jordanian nationals with 86.

Another 807 Gold Visas have been issued to nationals of other countries.

Important, according to experts, is the contribution of investors and their families through the cost of consuming products and services during their stay in our country, taking into account their financial background and lifestyle, but also the benefit arising from their property management and maintenance services.

Thus, including members of the investor’s families, a total of 28,767 people have been granted a residence permit through the Golden Visa program.

Of these 19,412 Chinese, Turks with 1,861 licenses, Russians with 1,693, Lebanese with 1,042, Iranians with 640, Egyptians with 636, Iraqis with 537.

Another 341 residence permits have been issued to US nationals, 270 to Syria and 283 to Ukraine.

Citizens of other countries have been granted a total of 1,625 residence permits.