Another femicide took place in our country, this time in Crete, in the area of Peristeras, in Lassithi.
According to information, the tragic incident took place early on Friday morning, when a 54-year-old man killed his 48-year-old wife with multiple stabbings.
Intense quarrels
The same information states that the couple was in a relationship, however, they still had intense quarrels.
The 54-year-old allegedly stabbed the 48-year-old in various parts of her body and threatened to commit suicide by falling off a cliff.
Four children
The couple had four children, while the woman recently lived in a rented room, where around 08:30 the 54-year-old went, and stabbed her to death.