Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will have a meeting with the former US Secretary of State and current US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting is scheduled for 14:30 Greek time.

The focus is on the issue of the climate crisis, six days before the crucial COP26 Summit in Glasgow, which is described as “one of the last opportunities” to regain control of the crisis.

Today, Mr. Mitsotakis will speak at the Middle East Green Summit, a Forum – an initiative of Saudi Arabia, which has set ambitious goals for reducing emissions and balancing the fossil fuel footprint through the use of clean technology. »Energy, for the development of Renewable Energy Sources, water management, large-scale tree planting, etc.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, the Greek Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

According to government sources, the Greek government is contributing to the defense of Saudi Arabia by sending a Patriot squad, following the agreement signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Greece in Riyadh last April.

Mr. Mitsotakis is expected to have more meetings with businessmen from Saudi Arabia, who are either already active or interested in operating in Greece, while he is going to participate in the Future Investment Initiative Forum, which brings together the most important investors in the Gulf.