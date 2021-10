The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was shocked to learn of the death of Fofi Gennimata in Saudi Arabia, where he had just arrived for a two-day visit.

The Prime Minister is modifying his program and will return to Athens tomorrow night. His tour in the Dodecanese, which was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, is canceled.

A written statement by the Prime Ministerregarding the death of Fofi Gennimata will follow.