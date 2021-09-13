The Ministry of Rural Development and Food proceeded with the establishment of six Public Vocational Training Institutes (DIEK), replacing the old Vocational Schools (EPAS).

The new schools will have upgraded curricula, with students having to choose between seven new specialties.

As the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Spilios Livanos, told the Athenian-Macedonian News Agency, “we are upgrading agricultural education and training. We are immediately proceeding with the establishment of six Public Vocational Training Institutes, which will take the place of the old EPAS, with upgraded study programs “and he added that” this is the first step of a series of initiatives. At the same time, we are focusing on expanding the knowledge and developing the skills of our children in matters of proper nutrition, production chain and protection of the environment “.

The goal of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food is the overall improvement of rural education and training so that Greek farmers can modernize their crops, improve their products, increase their production and income and keep up with the friendly environment European policies, which concern both the environment and the health of all.

They will also be able to enrich their knowledge of land use, as to date the practices used by the majority of farmers are passed down from generation to generation.

At the same time, this effort will contribute to closing the “gap” in terms of the percentage of education of Greek producers in relation to the European average.

This is something that Mr. Livanos pointed out during his visit to the American School of Agriculture (AGS), in view of the Thessaloniki International Fair, saying “unfortunately in Greece only 6% of producers have received education and training, when in the EU. the average is 55% and in model countries for agricultural development, such as the Netherlands, this percentage exceeds 85% “.

Starting this year

The operation of the six DIEK will start next October, it will be two years of study, free of charge, while their organization and operation has been assigned to ELGO-DIMITRA.

As ministry officials told APE-MPE “The DIEK of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure with a strengthened budget and resources for the maintenance and improvement of their infrastructure, will significantly contribute to the upgrading of rural training by providing comprehensive post-secondary technical education level 5, according to the National Special , in the rural area “.

More specifically, in Ioannina the specialty of the Dairy-Cheese Technician was created, while in Heraklion, Crete and specifically in Messara, the specialty of the Greenhouse and Cultivation Technician is covered.

At the DIEK of Larissa, students will have the opportunity to choose one of the two new specialties, that of the Manager of Farm Animal Husbandry Systems and the Technician for Maintenance and Repair of Agricultural Machinery.

At Ktima Syggrou in Attica, students will be trained in the specialty of Technologist of Technological Applications and Installations in Landscape and Environmental Projects.

In Nemea the specialty of the Technician of Viticulture and Oenology was created while in Kalambaka there will be the possibility of training in the specialty of the Technician of Wood Carving and Application in Wooden Constructions.