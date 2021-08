Katerina Stefanidi failed to defend the title she won at the Rio Olympics.

She completed her effort getting 4th place by jumping 4.80m., during an extraordinary competition final, in which the humidity, the heat and the wind made the efforts of the shooters difficult. Nikol Kyriakopoulou remained in 8th place with 4.70 m.

The gold medal went to American athleteNazot, the silver medal went to the Russian Sintorova and the bronze went to the British Bradshaw