The joint meeting of the Committees of the Parliament of Production and Trade, Economic Affairs, Environmental Protection and European Affairs on the Strategy of transition to a climate neutral economy will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and opposition leaders .

The meeting will be held in the Plenary Hall (11:30) and will open with the position of the Minister of Environment Costas Skrekas who will present the main points of the government roadmap for the transition to a green economy.

Then the president of the Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata, will speak, as in her letter to the Prime Minister she had requested a discussion for the formulation of a new Climate Law with the widest possible consensus.

Then Mr. Mitsotakis will be placed who has underlined that the green transition is a central bet for the development course of the country.