The head of the United Kingdom’s biggest airport, Heathrow, on Monday called on the British government to include three major overseas destinations – one of which is Greece – in a so-called “green list”, which would allow British holiday-makers to return home without subsequently remaining in quarantine.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said if the UK government does not include France, Spain and Greece on the specific list, the result could be half a million lost jobs in the country’s travel and tour sector.

He advised the Johnson government to “trust” its citizens.

Currently, countries such as Greece and Spain are on the “orange list”, meaning that people returning from the latter must remain in quarantine for up to 10 days after their return.

Another 12 countries, including Portugal and Israel, and the territory of Gibraltar, are on the “green list”.