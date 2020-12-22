The adventure that humanity has experienced this year with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is like an endless thriller.

News of the appearance of a new strain of the virus has rekindled fears and concerns in the global population and the new realities have subjected scientists to Sisyphean travails.

Health systems are expected to be further burdened as it is projected that due to the new strain of the virus more people will fall ill in a biefer time span.

The unpredictable behaviour of the stubborn virus mandates an extension of restrictive public health measures with a heavy toll on economic and social life.

The revival of uncertainty that was reflected in stock markets confirms evaluations that the exit from the crisis will be neither linear nor brief.

Despite the arrival of vaccines the situation remains exceptionally critical.

Its management requires vigilance, seriousness, and responsibility until a final victory.