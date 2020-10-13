Ο Jeremiah Peterson έκανε μια ριζοσπαστική αλλαγή στην πορεία της ζωής του. Αυτή η απότομη αλλαγή προέκυψε όταν συνειδητοποίησε ότι λόγω της παχυσαρκίας, δε μπορούσε να είναι το ίδιο δραστήριος και να συμμετέχει στην ανατροφή της οικογένειάς του.
Έτσι λοιπόν αποφάσισε όλο αυτό να το αλλάξει. Είχε και την τάση να του αρέσει η πεζοπορία στη φύση κλπ. Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν μέσα σε μόλις 5 μήνες να χάσει 42 κιλά, 10 κιλά λίπους, ακολουθώντας πιστά ένα καθημερινό πρόγραμμα.
Σταμάτησε τις πιο μη απαραίτητες συνήθειες, όπως κατανάλωση αλκοόλ, ενώ καθημερινά έκανε 5-6 χιλιόμετρα τρέξιμο με τα πόδια και 20 χιλιόμετρα με το ποδήλατο όταν είχε πιο πολύ χρόνο (Σαββατοκύριακα).
Μέσα από την εντυπωσιακή αυτή αλλαγή, έγινε πολύ γνωστός στο Instagram και σίγουρα πηγή έμπνευσης για πολύ κόσμο που σκέφτεται να κάνει το βήμα να αδυνατίσει, αλλά νιώθει φόβο ή ότι δεν έχει έναν «μπούσουλα».
