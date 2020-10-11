Το Παρίσι, γνωστό και ως η Πόλη του φωτός (Ville lumière), από τότε που εφοδιάστηκαν οι κύριες λεωφόροι του με φανούς γκαζιού το 1828, είναι η πρωτεύουσα της Γαλλίας και της περιοχής Ιλ ντε Φρανς (Île-de-France) και μία από τις ιστορικότερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης. Το Παρίσι περιλαμβάνει την πόλη του Παρισιού και τα περίχωρα και βρίσκεται σε ένα λεκανοπέδιο.

Διοικητικά χωρίζεται σε είκοσι δημοτικά διαμερίσματα. Ο πληθυσμός της πόλης του Παρισιού ανέρχεται σε 2.187.526 (2017) και ο συνολικός πληθυσμός της μητροπολιτικής περιοχής σε 12.628.266 κατοίκους και είναι έτσι μία από τις μεγαλύτερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης και του κόσμου.

Επιπλέον είναι η πολιτιστική και οικονομική πρωτεύουσα της Γαλλίας, το σημαντικότερο κομβικό σημείο της και έδρα πολλών διεθνών οργανισμών, όπως της UNESCO, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

