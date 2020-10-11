Το Παρίσι, γνωστό και ως η Πόλη του φωτός (Ville lumière), από τότε που εφοδιάστηκαν οι κύριες λεωφόροι του με φανούς γκαζιού το 1828, είναι η πρωτεύουσα της Γαλλίας και της περιοχής Ιλ ντε Φρανς (Île-de-France) και μία από τις ιστορικότερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης. Το Παρίσι περιλαμβάνει την πόλη του Παρισιού και τα περίχωρα και βρίσκεται σε ένα λεκανοπέδιο.
Διοικητικά χωρίζεται σε είκοσι δημοτικά διαμερίσματα. Ο πληθυσμός της πόλης του Παρισιού ανέρχεται σε 2.187.526 (2017) και ο συνολικός πληθυσμός της μητροπολιτικής περιοχής σε 12.628.266 κατοίκους και είναι έτσι μία από τις μεγαλύτερες πόλεις της Ευρώπης και του κόσμου.
Επιπλέον είναι η πολιτιστική και οικονομική πρωτεύουσα της Γαλλίας, το σημαντικότερο κομβικό σημείο της και έδρα πολλών διεθνών οργανισμών, όπως της UNESCO, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.
Φωτογραφίες
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @parisvisuals #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @jerome_in_paris #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @patrickcolpron #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @spiritualwalker #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @idistavisojourney #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @world_walkerz #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @saaggo #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis_bnw
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @gogojungle #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @garyphr #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @skude #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @dathhh #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @antoine_never #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @philipp_pley #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @1993paris #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @patrickcolpron #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @reginesemaan #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @saaggo #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @cyril_mazarin #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @thecitygraph #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @patrickcolpron #paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @lydie_picturezz paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @momentsofgregory paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @gogojungle paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @patrickcolpron paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @raphaelmetivet paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis
View this post on Instagram
Paris,France Photo by: @world_walkerz paris #france #travel #love #photography #picoftheday #fashion #instagood #art #parisienne #photooftheday #style #eiffeltower #beautiful #architecture #europe #instagram #photo #travelphotography #parisjetaime #lifestyle #girl #toureiffel #mode #travelgram #happy #model #beauty #photographer #igersparis