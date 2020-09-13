View this post on Instagram

The B.A.M.E. students from Central Saint Martins' BA Fashion Journalism and Promotion are taking over the #ChristopherKane @christopherkane Instagram feed tomorrow to launch PLATFORM, a monthly digital zine. PLATFORM, curated by the team behind The F Word Magazine, is part of our pledge to support young black creatives & ethnic minorities within the fashion community through actioned solidarity against racism and discrimination. By making space on our platform to amplify their voices we hope to help lift the barriers of entry to the fashion industry. Please show your support for the stylists, editors and photographers of tomorrow by liking and commenting on their work. #christopherkaneplatform