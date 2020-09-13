Με στόχο να ενισχύσει τις BAME φωνές (British, Black, Asian, and minority ethnic – μη λευκές κοινότητες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο) στη βιομηχανία της μόδας ο σχεδιαστής Christopher Kane συνεργάζεται με σπουδαστές της Σχολής Δημοσιογραφίας Μόδας και Προβολής του Πανεπιστημίου Τεχνών και Σχεδίου Saint Martins’ του Λονδίνου.
Christopher Kane lends Instagram platform to BAME students launching digital zine https://t.co/tNoRfuaypq
— Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) August 23, 2020
WWD – Central Saint Martins BAME Students Launch Zine, With a Little Help from Christopher Kane https://t.co/hdBkaqGS9u pic.twitter.com/rgT0TcitZI
— Robert Antoshak (@RAntoshak) August 21, 2020
Ο διάσημος σχεδιαστής μόδας δάνεισε την πλατφόρμα του στο Instagram για ένα on line περιοδικό, που επιμελείται η ομάδα του F Word Magazine και στο οποίο παρουσιάζεται το έργο της επόμενης γενιάς, συντακτών μόδας και δημιουργών εικόνων σε μία προσπάθεια άρσης ορισμένων εμποδίων και προώθησης της διαφορετικότητας στο εργατικό δυναμικό της βιομηχανίας.
The B.A.M.E. students from Central Saint Martins' BA Fashion Journalism and Promotion are taking over the #ChristopherKane @christopherkane Instagram feed tomorrow to launch PLATFORM, a monthly digital zine. PLATFORM, curated by the team behind The F Word Magazine, is part of our pledge to support young black creatives & ethnic minorities within the fashion community through actioned solidarity against racism and discrimination. By making space on our platform to amplify their voices we hope to help lift the barriers of entry to the fashion industry. Please show your support for the stylists, editors and photographers of tomorrow by liking and commenting on their work. #christopherkaneplatform
Μετά τις διαμαρτυρίες του κινήματος Black Lives Matter ένα πλήθος ανθρώπων συνειδητοποιεί επιτέλους τις προκαταλήψεις και τις ανισότητες που πολλοί εξακολουθούν να αντιμετωπίζουν καθημερινά και αναγκάζει αυτούς που βρίσκονται στην κορυφή να κοιτάξουν πραγματικά, να δουν πραγματικά τις δομές τους, αναφέρεται στο περιοδικό.
Dear Community,⠀ We’ve spent the past few weeks watching, listening and feeling outraged. Like so many of you, we are disgusted by the injustice and brutality experienced by the black community.⠀ ⠀⠀ We're working to transform that outrage into tangible actions that go beyond online sentiments.⠀ ⠀ Starting with donations to @blackmindsmatter.uk and the @s_lawrencetrust we are also committed to educating ourselves and pushing for policy change while supporting young black creatives within the fashion community.⠀ ⠀ We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks; this is just the first step in an ongoing effort to action our solidarity.
