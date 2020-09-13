Με στόχο να ενισχύσει τις BAME φωνές (British, Black, Asian, and minority ethnic – μη λευκές κοινότητες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο) στη βιομηχανία της μόδας ο σχεδιαστής Christopher Kane συνεργάζεται με σπουδαστές της Σχολής Δημοσιογραφίας Μόδας και Προβολής του Πανεπιστημίου Τεχνών και Σχεδίου Saint Martins’ του Λονδίνου.

Ο διάσημος σχεδιαστής μόδας δάνεισε την πλατφόρμα του στο Instagram για ένα on line περιοδικό, που επιμελείται η ομάδα του F Word Magazine και στο οποίο παρουσιάζεται το έργο της επόμενης γενιάς, συντακτών μόδας και δημιουργών εικόνων σε μία προσπάθεια άρσης ορισμένων εμποδίων και προώθησης της διαφορετικότητας στο εργατικό δυναμικό της βιομηχανίας.

Μετά τις διαμαρτυρίες του κινήματος Black Lives Matter ένα πλήθος ανθρώπων συνειδητοποιεί επιτέλους τις προκαταλήψεις και τις ανισότητες που πολλοί εξακολουθούν να αντιμετωπίζουν καθημερινά και αναγκάζει αυτούς που βρίσκονται στην κορυφή να κοιτάξουν πραγματικά, να δουν πραγματικά τις δομές τους, αναφέρεται στο περιοδικό.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

