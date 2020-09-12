Η Σκωτία διακρίνεται σε δύο κύριες ζώνες-περιοχές, στις ορεινές περιοχές (Χάιλαντς), και στις πεδινές περιοχές (Λόουλαντς).
Αντίστοιχα οι κάτοικοί της, που είναι κυρίως κέλτικης προέλευσης, χωρίζονται σε ορεινούς (Χάιλαντερς) και πεδινούς (Λόουλαντερς).
Οι Χάιλαντερς είναι περήφανοι για την καταγωγή και τον τόπο τους και θεωρούν τους εαυτούς τους γνήσιους Σκωτσέζους, ζούνε στα ορεινά, κυρίως στα βόρεια της χώρας, και στη γλώσσα τους υπάρχουν πολυάριθμα ιδιωματικά στοιχεία και σίγουρα περισσότερα απ’ ό,τι στην καθομιλουμένη των Λόουλαντερς, των κατοίκων των πεδινών περιοχών, κυρίως στο νότο της χώρας και των μεγαλύτερων πόλεων, του Εδιμβούργου και της Γλασκώβης, που δέχθηκαν λόγω γεωγραφικής θέσης και γειτνίασης με την Αγγλία πιο εύκολα την αγγλική επιρροή.
Ένα «Αγγλοσαξονικό Χρονικό» του 10ου αιώνα είναι η αρχαιότερη πηγή με τη χρήση της ονομασίας «Σκωτία».
Προέρχεται από το λατινικό Scoti, αγνώστου προελεύσεως, που αναφερόταν στους Γαλάτες της Ιβερνίας (σημερινή Ιρλανδία). Η ύστερη λατινική ονομασία Scotia (χώρα των Γαλατών) χρησιμοποιόταν μόνο για τις περιοχές της Σκωτίας όπου ομιλούνταν Κελτικά, ενώ κατά τον Ύστερο Μεσαίωνα περιλάμβανε ολόκληρη την περιοχή της Σκωτίας.
Σήμερα, ο όρος χρησιμοποιείται για να δηλώσει οποιονδήποτε κάτοικο της περιοχής, ανεξάρτητα της εθνικότητας των προγόνων του (της καταγωγής του).
Φωτογραφίες
View this post on Instagram
▪ Falls of Falloch is a waterfall and local beauty spot on the river Falloch off the A82. It is 7 km south-west of the village of Crianlarich in the county of Stirling in Scotland. It is also on the West Highland Way. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @maldives_ig profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @kreisson_ •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ The Fairy Glen is a lesser-known attraction on the Isle of Skye. It’s also one of the cutest places on the island to explore. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @Mr.goodhotels profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @bonniejenkins •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Glen Coe is a glen of volcanic origins, in the Highlands of Scotland. It lies in the north of the county of Argyll, close to the border with the historic province of Lochaber, within the modern council area of Highland. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Have you ever visited "Glen Coe"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Scottish Highlands" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @maldives_ig profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @steveforden •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Glen Etive is a glen in the Highlands of Scotland. The River Etive rises on the peaks surrounding Rannoch Moor, with several tributary streams coming together at the Kings House Hotel, at the head of Glen Coe. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Glen Etive"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Scottish Highlands" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @Mr.goodresorts profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @jag_dhesi •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ The Quiraing is situated in the north of Skye in the area known as ‘Trotternish’. The start of the walk is accessed from either of the villages of Staffin or Uig, which are joined by a single track road. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Quiraing"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Quiraing" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @hawaii_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @signaphoto •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ St Giles' Cathedral, or the High Kirk of Edinburgh, is a parish church of the Church of Scotland located in the Old Town of Edinburgh. Likely founded in the 12th century and dedicated to Saint Giles, the church was elevated to collegiate status by Pope Paul II in 1467. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @paradise.canada profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @lisajparis •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Buachaille Etive Mòr, generally known to climbers simply as The Buachaille, is a mountain at the head of Glen Etive in the Highlands of Scotland. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit the "Scottish Highlands"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Scottish Highlands" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @portugal_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @johnmyjo •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Buachaille Etive Mòr, generally known to climbers simply as The Buachaille, is a mountain at the head of Glen Etive in the Highlands of Scotland. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @paradise.canada profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @iangblack •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ An Teallach is a mountain in Scotland. It lies to the southwest of Dundonnell and overlooks Little Loch Broom, in an area often nicknamed the "great wilderness". •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @Mr.goodresorts profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @simonatkinsonphotography •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Kilchurn Castle is a ruined structure on a rocky peninsula at the northeastern end of Loch Awe, in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. It was first constructed in the mid-15th century as the base of the Campbells of Glenorchy, who extended both the castle and their territory in the area over the next 150 years. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @usa_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @dan.scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ This picturesque castle, built-in 1220, holds the title of the most photographed castle in Scotland. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Have you ever visited "Eilean Donan Castle"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Eilean Donan Castle" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @paradise.canada profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @juliendelsad •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ At foot of the Black Cuillins near Glenbrittle are the Fairy Pools, beautifully crystal clear blue pools on the River Brittle. These famous pools entice visitors from all over the world, as they make some great ‘Wild Swimming’ for those brave enough to enter the cold water. For the less adventurous these magical Fairy Pools make some fantastic photos. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @maldives_ig profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @patheight •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Though it looks like a serene scene straight from a dream, the Quiraing was formed by terrestrial turmoil. It's one of Britain's largest landslips and was created due to strain within its underlying layers of rock. It's part of the Trotternish landslip, which also created the equally beautiful Old Man of Storr. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Quiraing"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Quiraing" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @travel.baleares profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @joepurmal •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Edinburgh Castle is built on top of a, thankfully long extinct, volcano. The famous Castle Rock was formed by an explosion 340 million years ago. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @travel.baleares profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @giz.k •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ A large Scots Baronial mansion of East Dunbartonshire, Lennox Castle overlooks Clachan of Campsie and the Campsie Fells. Built on a square plan, 1837-41, by David Hamilton (1768 – 1843) for John Lennox Kincaid, it comprises battlemented corner towers, with a larger tower in the centre of the west side and an entrance porch projecting from the north front. Kincaid's aunt, Margaret Lennox, had tried to prove her right to the Earldom of Lennox and, on her death in 1833, he inherited the estate, changed his name to Kincaid-Lennox and built the castle, next to the former Woodhead House, in an attempt to further his claim. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @_traveling.tv profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @mritzki •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ The name Eilean Donan, or island of Donan, is most probably called after the 6th century Irish Saint, Bishop Donan who came to Scotland around 580 AD. There are several churches dedicated to Donan in the area and it is likely that he formed a small cell or community on the island during the late 7th century. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Eilean Donan Castle"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Eilean Donan Castle" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @hawaii_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @i_viaggi_di_giugliver •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Culzean Castle is a romantic fantasy castle created by Robert Adam in 1772-1790 for the 10th Earl of Cassillis. Culzean is notable for its elegant oval staircase, circular saloon, painted ceilings, and delicate friezes, this is one of Adam's greatest creations. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @usa_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @deartally •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ An example of the best of Scottish Baronial architecture, Craigievar fits naturally amongst the rolling hills of Aberdeenshire. The pink elegant tower of Craigievar Castle is spellbindingly beautiful, sure to enchant children and adults alike. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @ireland_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @photo8en •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Castle Stalker is a four-storey tower house or keeps picturesquely set on a tidal islet on Loch Laich, an inlet off Loch Linnhe. It is about 1.5 miles north-east of Port Appin, Argyll, Scotland, and is visible from the A828 road about midway between Oban and Glen Coe. The islet is accessible from the shore at low tide. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Castle Stalker"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Castle Stalker" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @travel.baleares profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @johnspate •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ Legend has it that a hunter died on this very spot after chasing a deer over the cliff edge during a thunderstorm. The next morning his concerned mother set out to look for him and sees his body from the clifftop. Unable to bear the pain, she instantly throws herself into the gorge and falls with a desperate cry of anguish. Many say that if you sit in the gorge on a stormy night, those cries can still be heard. This tale gives the name of this spot – ‘The Wailing Widows Falls’. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @maldives_ig profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @ah.drone •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ The Cuillin is a range of rocky mountains located on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. The main Cuillin ridge is also known as the Black Cuillin to distinguish it from the Red Cuillin, which lie to the east of Glen Sligachan. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @hawaii_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @tomeckus •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All rights belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ The Callanish Stones are an arrangement of standing stones placed in a cruciform pattern with a central stone circle. They were erected in the late Neolithic era and were a focus for ritual activity during the Bronze Age. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @spain_passion profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @adamwestphoto •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ School of Divinity 📍 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @paradise.canada profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @nichbrand •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ St Conan's Kirk is located in the village of Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. In a 2016 Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland public poll it was voted one of the Top 10 buildings in Scotland of the last 100 years. It was established as a chapel of ease by the Campbells of Innis Chonan. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Click the link in Bio and find out our beautiful Canvas and posters about Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @Mr.goodhotels profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @jimmythegrace •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
View this post on Instagram
▪ It may not take you to Hogwarts, but this impressive concrete viaduct has long been an icon in its own right. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Would you love to visit "Glenfinnan Viaduct"? Click the link in Bio and find out our Canvas and posters about "Glenfinnan Viaduct" and Scotland •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Follow our @maldives_ig profile •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ Photo by @michaelkagerer •••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▪ All right belong to their respective owners
Πηγές: ons.gov.uk, The Countries of the UK statistics.gov.uk, «Countries within a country». 10 Downing Street,
«ISO 3166-2 Newsletter Date «Changes in the list of subdivision names and code elements»