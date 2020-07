View this post on Instagram

Everybody knew Lily-Rose Depp was here to stay when she was first spotted in a cameo in Tusk. From there, she did not only win roles in high-budget period dramas like The King but went on to win many hearts as well. But it’s not only her acting skills that have made her so popular among millennials. Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter is as stylish as she is talented and her off-screen looks leave everyone wowed! Head on to leftoye.com. to know 7 of our most favourite looks of the actress! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lilyrosedepp #fashionstyling #fashionposts #fashionphotoshoot #fashiondetails #fashionlooks #fashionlookbook #fashionideas #johnnydepp #vanessaparadis #fashionistagram #fashionistastyle #fashionglambabes #fashion #fashionstyles #fashionstudent #fashionstyling #fashionaddicted #fashionbloger #stylishlook #stylingtips #lookbookmelove #celebrityfashion #celebritynews #hollywood #hollywoodundead #hollywoodactress #hollywoodstar #latestnews #leftoye #oursyourseveryones