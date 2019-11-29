View this post on Instagram

On October 27, 1982, Prince released his groundbreaking double album 1999. The hits "Little Red Corvette," "1999" and "Delirious" introduced him to a massive audience of new fans, and were released at the dawn of an intensely prolific period of his early career. • 1999 was the third album that Prince wrote, recorded, and released that year. In August 1982, the second album from The Time, What Time Is It?, and the debut release from his girl group, Vanity 6, were released within weeks of one another. The three acts hit the road that winter for what became known as the "Triple Threat Tour," bringing Prince's Minneapolis Sound to cities across the United States. • In early 1983, the single "Little Red Corvette" broke through to become Prince's first Top 10 @billboard hit, and soon it was placed into rotation on the burgeoning music channel @mtv alongside videos for "1999" and "Delirious." By the end of the 1999 "Triple Threat" Tour, Prince was well on his way to becoming the global superstar we know him as today. • On November 29, listeners around the world will have a chance to hear the remastered album 1999 for the very first time, packaged alongside 35 previously unreleased tracks from Prince's legendary vault that showcase Prince's creative flow in this era. Preorder the Remastered, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe Editions at store.prince.com