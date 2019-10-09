Εντυπωσιάζουν αλλά και αγχώνουν οι φωτογραφίες που δείχνουν ένα κρουαζιερόπλοιο-τέρας να περνάει τον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου.

Το κρουαζιερόπλοιο ίσα-ίσα που χωράει στον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου με αποτέλεσμα όσοι βρεθούν στο σημείο να μείνουν με το στόμα ανοιχτό.

Πρόκειται για το κρουαζιερόπλοιο Braemar του στόλου της Fred. Olsen Cruises. Το κρουαζιερόπλοιο έχει 195,92 μέτρα μήκος και πρόκειται για το μεγαλύτερο πλοίο που έχει διέλθει τη διώρυγα Κορίνθου.

Σίγουρα το ίδιο άγχος την ώρα της διέλευσης ένιωσαν και οι 1.200 επιβάτες, οι οποίοι βρίσκονταν μέσα στο κρουαζιερόπλοιο.

And she's through!

Today #Braemar made history as the longest ever ship to cruise through the #CorinthCanal. pic.twitter.com/zLE87z2fCr — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) October 9, 2019

And breath in everyone!#Braemar #cruising through the #CorinthCanal this morning was a bit of a tight squeeze. pic.twitter.com/Tls30GzcSW — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) October 9, 2019