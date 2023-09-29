Κυριακή 01 Οκτωβρίου 2023
    • Eurostat: Inflation rate in Greece at 2.4% in Sept.; 4.3% in eurozone
    English edition 29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 | 15:57

    Eurostat: Inflation rate in Greece at 2.4% in Sept.; 4.3% in eurozone

    The inflation rate in Greece in the corresponding month of 2022 was 12.1 percent.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ
    Ακρόαση άρθρου
    A
    A

    Πειρατεία υψηλής τεχνολογίας με κυβερνητική αδιαφορία;

    Πειρατεία υψηλής τεχνολογίας με κυβερνητική αδιαφορία;

    Spotlight

    Eurostat calculated the annual inflation rate in Greece for September 2023 at 2.4 percent, compared to a 4.3-percent figure for the eurozone, and down from 3.5 percent in August 2023.

    The inflation rate in Greece in the corresponding month of 2022 was 12.1 percent.

    The harmonized index for consumer prices increased by 3.5 percent in Greece; 5.2 percent in the eurozone.

    Κόσμος 01.10.2023

    Ελεγκτές ντόπινγκ έκαναν έφοδο και αντίκρισαν παντού σύριγγες με αναβολικά

    Στον αγώνα των 100 μέτρων έμεινε για να τρέξει μόλις ένας αθλητής - Δεν πήγαν ούτε στις απονομές τους όσοι είχαν νικήσει - Δείτε βίντεο από τις τουαλέτες του γηπέδου με πεταμένες ενέσεις

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ
    Τι δήλωσε 30.09.2023

    Σε αστυνομικό τμήμα παρουσιάστηκε ο υπεύθυνος για τα αιματηρά επεισόδια στο Κόσοβο

    Ο Μίλαν Ραντόιτσιτς χθες Παρασκευή, με γραπτή δήλωση του ανέλαβε αποκλειστικά την ευθύνη για τα γεγονότα της περασμένης Κυριακής στο χωριό Μπάνισκο στο βόρειο Κόσοβο.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ
    Ποδόσφαιρο 30.09.2023

    Το μήνυμα του Μαρτίνεθ

    Ο Ντιέγκο Μαρτίνεθ μίλησε για το παιχνίδι του Ολυμπιακού με τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα ενώ αναφέρθηκε και στην κατάσταση κάποιων παικτών που αντιμετωπίζουν προβλήματα τραυματισμών.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ
    English edition 20.09.2023
    Society continues to seek out the Left
    English edition 20.09.2023

    Society continues to seek out the Left

    Society has turned its back on leftist parties, but not on the Left itself

    Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Γράφει ο Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Γράφει ο Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    English edition 20.09.2023
    Neither history nor the Left has ended
    English edition 20.09.2023

    Neither history nor the Left has ended

    Many are rushing to announce the Left’s demise

    Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Γράφει ο Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Lefteris Charalampopoulos
    Γράφει ο Lefteris Charalampopoulos

