Eurostat: Inflation rate in Greece at 2.4% in Sept.; 4.3% in eurozone

Eurostat calculated the annual inflation rate in Greece for September 2023 at 2.4 percent, compared to a 4.3-percent figure for the eurozone, and down from 3.5 percent in August 2023.

The inflation rate in Greece in the corresponding month of 2022 was 12.1 percent.

The harmonized index for consumer prices increased by 3.5 percent in Greece; 5.2 percent in the eurozone.