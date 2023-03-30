Συναγερμός σήμανε σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα των ΗΠΑ μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς. Οι τοπικές Αρχές να έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για δύο υπόπτους.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπήρξαν κλήσεις για ένοπλο στο campus του κολεγίου Forsyth Tech ενώ ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί στο Strickland Centre.

Ωστόσο, το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Winston-Salem, δηλαδή της περιοχής που εκτυλίσσεται το περιστατικό, επισήμανε ότι ο ένοπλος δεν βρίσκεται στο campus του κολλεγίου αλλά η έρευνα συνεχίζεται για δύο υπόπτους.

«When officers came in the classroom — officers with guns in your faces.»

🚨UPDATE: «There is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation. There are no other threats to other schools in area»: @cityofwspolice https://t.co/iykrIBDqcB pic.twitter.com/L945odROAk

— WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) March 30, 2023