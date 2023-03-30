Ανθρωποκυνηγητό για δύο υπόπτους μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα.

Συναγερμός σήμανε σε κολέγιο στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα των ΗΠΑ μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς. Οι τοπικές Αρχές να έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για δύο υπόπτους.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες υπήρξαν κλήσεις για ένοπλο στο campus του κολεγίου Forsyth Tech ενώ ακούστηκαν πυροβολισμοί στο Strickland Centre.

Ωστόσο, το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Winston-Salem, δηλαδή της περιοχής που εκτυλίσσεται το περιστατικό, επισήμανε ότι ο ένοπλος δεν βρίσκεται στο campus του κολλεγίου αλλά η έρευνα συνεχίζεται για δύο υπόπτους.

Σπουδαστές του κολεγίου ανέβασαν βίντεο στο Twitter στο οποίο φαίνονται ταμπουρωμένοι πίσω από θρανία.


Προς το παρόν δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστές περισσότερες πληροφορίες για τους υπόπτους ή για το αν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.

