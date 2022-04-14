The proposed EuroAfrica Interconnector project has attained even greater importance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has generated a full-blown energy crisis, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday, during his meeting in Athens with the head of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co., Sabah Mashali, and the representative of Egypt’s electricity and renewable energy sources ministry, Ahmed Saeed.

Skrekas noted that the electricity interconnection between Egypt and mainland Greece, via Crete, will reinforce national energy security by protecting the country from imported crises, such as the one raging over the past few months.

The project will also boost Greece’s geopolitical role in the eastern Mediterranean and southeast Europe, he added.

The two sides discussed the importance of the submarine power cable that will connect each country’s electricity grids.

Skrekas said this project is among the government’s top priorities and emphasized that Athens wants the necessary studies for the project to proceed rapidly.

The two sides also agreed to examine the possibility of adding the power interconnection to the list of EU Projects of Common Interest, as it will contribute to the EU’s energy autonomy.