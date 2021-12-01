The National Public Health Organisation today announced 75 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,196 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

The new infections (a daily rise of 0.7 percent) brought the total number of infections in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 945,095 (50.6 percent men).

With the deaths over the last 24 hours, 18,234 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 95.4 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of the new infections confirmed over the past seven days, 94 are believed to be linked to travel abroad and 2,769 have been traced to a previous case.

The Rt based on cases nationwide is estimated at 1.04.

Spike in hospital intubations, admissions

The number of intubated patients rose to 690, with a median age of 64-years-old. Of these, 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 79.7 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 20.29 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,530 patients were released from hospital ICUs.

The number of hospital admissions (507 in the last 24 hours)is rapidly mounting, with a 28.7 percent rise in one day. The average number of daily hospital admissions for the last seven days is 466 patients.

The average age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, while the average age of those who died is 78-years-old.