Once again, the NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was in a good mood at the press conference, after the Bucks game.

The Bucks prevailed over the Pacers in Indiana with 118-100, marking their seventh consecutive victory in the League and the star of the team, joked with journalists, before his statements about the match.

Specifically, he appeared holding the cards of his teammates, Bobby Portis and Dode Divicenzo and said characteristically:

“If they sign them and I go broke, then they will be worth a lot afterwards. You always have to have an alternative plan in your life. And this is mine with the basketball cards! ”