The latest issue of the German magazine “Geo Saison” is dedicated to Greece.

Entitled “Escape to Greece”, it proposes our country for autumn and lists ten reasons why Greece is an excellent holiday destination after the summer.

The 10 reasons

The ten reasons why Greece is more than a good choice, as he writes, are the following:

1. Milos is a great choice, because there one can find peace and quiet, for those who at least want to find a little peace and quiet. There are beautiful little accommodations for all requirements. With more than 70 beaches it is a real paradise for swimming. Some are accessible only by boat and hiking over rocks. To get an idea of ​​the grandeur of the island, a boat tour is worth it. Then just stroll down the alleys for dinner. Many restaurants offer fresh fish and appetizers and the prices are more reasonable than in the more famous neighboring islands.

2. Kefalonia: Because here you can have it all in one. Hiking or beach, restaurants and romance or wilderness and adventure? Everything is possible on the largest of the Ionian islands. Start with a hike in the Ainos National Park, where wild horses graze. Continue to Ainos, the highest mountain of Kefalonia. And from there follow an easy, brief circular route near Vlachata Eikosimias. After a picnic overlooking the sea, among forests with black firs, which are unique in Greece, you can take a car ride to the cave of Melissani with a deep blue lake, a place of worship in antiquity and then to the endless , white beach of Myrtos, which is one of the most beautiful and exceptional in the country.

3. Why in Greece they know how to sweeten life: Greek honey is something very special and, for many, is one of the best in the world. Each region has its own variety. For example, the dark aromatic pine honey comes from Thassos and the aromatic thyme honey from the Dodecanese. Pure varieties, without improvers and artificial additives, are produced from herbs and wildflowers, processed by local beekeepers – that is the whole secret. Cretan honey is even said to have healing properties. One thing is for sure: honey is an integral part of Greek cuisine. Be sure to try: the appetizing feta saganaki – fresh feta, fried in foil and drizzled with honey.

4. Mykonos: Because crowds and relaxation are not a contradiction. Relax and start the day in the most enjoyable way – the island of Cyclades is ideal for this. Yes, -in Mykonos, although it is flooded with tourists, such as Chora during the high season-, because in many boutique hotels it is possible to completely escape from the crowds.

5. Because you can quickly make up for the island deficit you have. Greece has more than 3,000 islands – impossible to know them all! But you can immerse yourself in this world by going from island to island in the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Ionian Islands or the Sporades. You can easily plan three, four or more islands for a two-week vacation.

6. Because you encounter delicious pleasures. One of the best olive oils in Greece comes from Mani. In this isolated, rural area grow the famous Kalamata olives. While most black olives are artificially tanned, they are naturally dark because they are only picked when they are fully ripe. Many of the local olive growers offer tasting tours. in Mani it is also worth visiting the fascinating lake cave of Pyrgos Diros with its famous stalactites by boat.

7. Crete: Because you can have alternative tastes and it has all of them. The magazine makes a special reference to Preveli about which it writes: The beautiful beach of Preveli, where a river with fresh crystal clear water that flows into the sea. From the river a path leads to the palm forest and a gorge with a natural pool on the rocks. The journey along Preveli beach takes about three hours.

8. Athens: Because starting from the beginning here is a daily routine. Athens, this wild diva with all its whims, the joy of life, the bright colors, the contrasts and the contradictions! Five million people live in the Greek capital, which attracts the most diverse people from around the world. Particularly fascinating is its gastronomy with the new bars, cafes