Να κρέμεται στο κενό βρέθηκε ένα λεωφορείο στο Μπρονξ της Νέας Υόρκης.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης, τουλάχιστον επτά άτομα, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και του οδηγού, τραυματίστηκαν, όταν το λεωφορείο πέρασε πάνω από μια νησίδα.

Ο οδηγός έχασε τον έλεγχο με αποτέλεσμα το λεωφορείο να κρέμεται από τη γέφυρα ταχείας κυκλοφορίας.

Όλοι οι τραυματίες ήταν επιβάτες λεωφορείων και μεταφέρθηκαν αμέσως στο νοσοκομείο.

