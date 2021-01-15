Να κρέμεται στο κενό βρέθηκε ένα λεωφορείο στο Μπρονξ της Νέας Υόρκης.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης, τουλάχιστον επτά άτομα, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και του οδηγού, τραυματίστηκαν, όταν το λεωφορείο πέρασε πάνω από μια νησίδα.

Ο οδηγός έχασε τον έλεγχο με αποτέλεσμα το λεωφορείο να κρέμεται από τη γέφυρα ταχείας κυκλοφορίας.

Όλοι οι τραυματίες ήταν επιβάτες λεωφορείων και μεταφέρθηκαν αμέσως στο νοσοκομείο.

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs

FDNY Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore and Deputy Chief Paul Hopper discusses operations on scene of a tandem bus accident this morning in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/sCfNYIOtrs pic.twitter.com/8eMb4dKAZO

Breaking: A city bus is hanging off an overpass near the Cross Bronx expressway and Major Deegan expressway in Bronx, New York. Citizen is reporting that a dozen people are injured. (Video via Citizen) pic.twitter.com/oOSHsjaxK9

At least nine people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after a bus fell 15m (49ft) off a bridge and into an underpass in the Bronx, New York.

Click here to read more: https://t.co/NZ4gyhCevX pic.twitter.com/8q1g4Mvsod

— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2021