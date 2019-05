View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th Birthday Princess Charlotte!!! Slide to enjoy these photos of the Duchess of Cambridge holding and playing with Princess Charlotte when she was but a baby! I absolutely love Kate's white dress here! She's wearing white around kids, what a risky game to play!!!! If you continue sliding, you can see the three new pictures that @kensingtonroyal released for Princess Charlotte's Birthday, taken by Kate herself! Write down below what you think about Kate's constant photography and these sweet moments with Princess Lottie!!