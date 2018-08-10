Suddenly, amidst his communications shows and attacks against the opposition, the prime minister discovered scientists.

For one day, he allowed lower level party cadres to engage in the petty partisan disputes, and he went to the Citizens Protection Ministry (public order) to announce the recruitment of scientists, Greek and foreign, so as to avert a new tragedy.

Climate change is undoubtedly a global problem, and confronting illegal residential construction is an urgent need.

Hence, it is necessary and useful to marshal all the scientific research institutions in the country that are involved with the issue of natural disasters, and to finally use new technologies and contemporary programmes, which those responsible had shelved for years.

However, science must not be used to cover up political and operational responsibilities.

The German professor who yesterday was appointed to head the committee that will probe the causes of the disaster and propose the necessary reforms is entirely worthy.

Just by coincidence, however, he gave an interview to the state-run Athens News Agency. He had categorical views on a number of issues. He said that extinguishing the fire in Mati was impossible. He said that any evacuation plan could not have been effectively implemented. Finally, he said that the Greek government could not have averted the tragedy.

Certain politicians or scientists, willingly or unwittingly, appear to want to persuade Greek society that 93 people fell victim to an unavoidable “natural disaster”. They will not succeed.