The Air Force has been shocked by the fatal injury of an active duty officer inside the Elefsina air base, as announced by the Air Force General Staff (GEA), while the causes of his death have not yet been made known.

Specifically, the Air Force General Staff announced that today, Tuesday, the 31-year-old Lieutenant Commander B.M., who served at the State Aviation Factory, at the Elefsina Air Base, was found dead inside the unit.

What does the announcement say?

“The causes of death are being investigated competently. The Air Force General Staff expresses its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”