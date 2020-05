View this post on Instagram

@pacegallery and @kaynegriffincorcoran have joined forces for this edition of @friezeairtfair LA to raise awareness and further the ongoing crowdsourcing efforts for @jamesturell's masterpiece, the #RodenCraterProject. Besides being a monument to land art, the Crater is set to function as a naked eye observatory, constructed within a volcanic cinder cone. Offering a gateway to the contemplation of light, time and landscape, Turrell's immersive and symbiotic work will feature 21 viewing spaces and 6 tunnels and aims to challenge the human perception of space and dimension ✨ 💡 If you're not in Los Angeles for #friezela2020, you can experience Turrell's work in solo exhibitions now on view at #PaceGallery, London, and @museojumex, Mexico City