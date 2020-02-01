Τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια, το περίφημο παρισινό πολυκατάστημα Le Bon Marché προσκαλεί κάθε χρόνο σύγχρονους καλλιτέχνες να δημιουργήσουν στους χώρους του.
Η νέα εγκατάσταση
Φέτος, επέλεξε το ιαπωνικό στούντιο Nendo να παρουσιάσει το πλέον πρόσφατο έργο του, το οποίο φέρει τον τίτλο «Ame Nochi Hana (Λουλούδια Βροχής)».
Η μοναδική οδηγία που δόθηκε ήταν ότι το δημιούργημα θα έπρεπε να συνάδει με το φετινό χρωματικό θέμα: «Λευκή Πώληση».
Στο επιβλητικό αίθριο του πολυκαταστήματος, οι επισκέπτες καλούνται να πάρουν μιαν ανάσα και να στοχαστούν πάνω σε δύο εκ πρώτης όψεως συνηθισμένα φαινόμενα: τη βροχή και τα ανθισμένα λουλούδια. Κάνοντας χρήση ευρείας γκάμας τεχνικών – από χειρονακτικές τεχνικές έως εκτύπωση σε τρισδιάστατο εκτυπωτή – το Nendo εμφανίζει μια διάταξη από λευκές σταγόνες που μετατρέπονται σε άνθη και χορεύουν ένα μεγαλοπρεπές μπαλέτο. Το αιθέριο, μινιμαλιστικό στυλ του Oki Sato, του επικεφαλής του ιαπωνικού στούντιο, γεννά έναν τόπο βροχής και ανθισμένων λουλουδιών.
«Σκέφτηκα ότι ήταν μια υπέροχη ιστορία το πώς θα αγόραζε ο κόσμος λευκά αντικείμενα για την καθημερινότητα – σεντόνια, πετσέτες, πιάτα – ώστε να αναζωογονήσει το πνεύμα και τα συναισθήματά του, στις αρχές του καινούργιου χρόνου: αυτό ήταν το σημείο εκκίνησης του πρότζεκτ μας» εξήγησε ο ιδρυτής του Nendo.
Σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ, η εγκατάσταση του ιαπωνικού στούντιο συμπληρώνεται και με άλλες δύο εγκαταστάσεις, τις «Rain Bottle» και «Uncover Skies».