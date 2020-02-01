Δείτε επίσης: Απίστευτο - Έκαναν γαμήλιο γλέντι μέσω Skype λόγω κοροναϊού

View this post on Instagram

L'évènement 💧💧💧 : ame nochi hana . Sous le titre évocateur « ame nochi hana » qui signifie « fleurs de pluie », Oki Sato, de @nendo_official, nous propose une vision poétique du cycle de la nature. 👀Il la déploie en majesté au cœur du magasin, sous les verrières centrales, à travers une installation en mouvement réalisée spécifiquement pour le grand magasin. – The event 💧💧💧 : ame nochi hana . Under the suggestive title "ame nochi hana", meaning "rain flowers", Oki Sato, @nendo_official founder, offers us a poetic vision of the cycle of nature. He majestically unfolds it in-store, under our central glass roofs, through his moving installation, made-to-measure for Le Bon Marché. . . . #LeBonMarche #VuAuBonMarche #amenochihana . . . #Paris #RiveGauche #expo #exposition #art #culture #installation #exposition #exhibition #artistic #japanese #japan #nendo #nendodesign #quefaireaparis #weekaparis #sortiraparis #igersfrance #architecture