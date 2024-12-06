Nottingham FC Owner Marinakis on Sky Sports: PL Ambitions, Promises and Olympiacos FC

Unique. Exceptional. Different. Groundbreaking. Humane. Successful. In every aspect. England now knows one thing for sure: that when Evangelos Marinakis sets a goal, he will achieve it in the end. He never gives up.

The effort is relentless. And the English are not an easy lot to impress. They don’t easily acknowledge what people have to offer. Difficult, reserved, tough and often arrogant, they put their island–an empire still, in their minds–above all else. But what Evangelos Marinakis has done, everything he’s achieved, leaves them no choice but to doff their cap to him.

He led Olympiacos to the very top in Europe. He took Nottingham Forest out of obscurity and restored it to the elite of England and the “Old Continent.” On and off the field, he sets an example.

When Sky Sports dedicates an entire documentary to you, heaps boundless praise and accolades upon you, it means you have achieved something truly remarkable.

“Meeting Marinakis”

Let’s not forget that Sky Sports is one of the most important and high-profile sports media organizations in the United Kingdom, with enormous influence in the field. Earning a feature on a British channel like that is no small feat. Global recognition is a given: Sky Sports is the go-to channel. Its prestige is unmatched, and it’s considered one of the most reliable sports media outlets, offering comprehensive and professional analysis. A true honor, then.

It doesn’t do anyone any favors. Evangelos Marinakis is the Premier League’s new master.

The interview has been broadcast worldwide. Every quote has gone viral. And it sheds light on Marinakis the man, not just the president, the owner, the manager, the father. On the guy who’s always there for everyone.

In his own way. He doesn’t sugar-coat. Without fear, bringing passion, faith and dedication to everything he does.

In its introduction, Sky Sports delivers a spectacular prelude: “To know the man you need to know his background and how his life and his empire is rooted in this beautiful and rustic part of Greece. It was here, in Piraeus, that Marinakis gave us the most personal and revealing UK interview he has ever done.

Evangelos Marinakis was born here, in the port of Piraeus on the southern tip of Athens in the late 1960s. His father was a wealthy shipping tycoon, who also owned Olympiacos FC. The son has followed in the father’s footsteps, but has taken the family football and business empires to new heights.”

Marinakis, the ‘King’ of Piraeus

The Brits wonder where he finds his energy and courage.

“He is the owner and president of Olympiacos, but he is the unofficial “king” of Piraeus. Not all, but most things in this part of southern Athens are either owned, or influenced, by Evangelos Marinakis Nottingham Forest’s ambitious owner and one of the richest and most powerful men in the world.”

The first few words in the dedication set the tone. Sky Sports is proud and happy to shout it out to the world: it has been granted unprecedented access to Marinakis’ inner sanctum and an exclusive interview where nothing was off the agenda.

And he speaks plainly about everything. The British reporter highlights the Greek shipping magnate’s passion and the winning spirit that defines him.

How would you describe yourself?

Marinakis admits: “I have passion for what I do, and you need to have the winning spirit all the time. And you need to have this from the guy who cleans the facilities, up to the owner, up to the coach, up to the captain of the team. All of them, they should be able to work together, to be together. That’s why, whenever I talk, I don’t speak about myself, I use words that have to do with all of us. We do it.”

Marinakis’ love for Forest developed when he was a teenager and his parents sent him to boarding school in England. This was in the early 80s and there were two teams at the time: Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Plus, they both plated in the same color as Olympiacos: red. Nottingham Forest is one of the really big teams in England, both in what it has achieved and in its supporter base. Marinakis sees his mission as returning Forest to the status the club had when he first fell in love with it. Trying to snare Arsenal’s renowned sporting director is a part of that ambition. Edu has already left the Emirates, and negotiations are ongoing around a possible deal which would see him working closely with Marinakis in the future, across all his footballing concerns.

It’s a heck of a statement about your ambition going forward.

“Edu was a very good player, a very good sporting and technical director before. I have a lot of respect for him. He has done an excellent job at Arsenal. I would like to cooperate with him on a much bigger project, a global project, and I’m optimistic that in case all this goes ahead, it will be another successful venture for both of us.”

It speaks volumes, doesn’t it, about where you’re going in football with the clubs that you own, that you can even get into the same room with these people, that they’re interested in coming to work for you. It’s a sign of your ambition, isn’t it?

“Yes. I think that there are a lot of people that want to cooperate with us and work with us. And of course, that means that they respect us. What we do is something that is appealing to very good people in the industry.”

Eyes on Brazil

Evangelos Marinakis’ every move attracts international attention. CR Vasco da Gama is currently at the forefront of his ambitions.

Sky Sports notes: Olympiacos was the first club that Marinakis bought back in 2010. Since then, he’s gone on to buy Nottingham Forest and Rio Ave in Portugal. But now he tells us he has plans to expand his football operation much further afield.

“Brazil, most.”

Brazil, most? Possibly Vasco da Gama?

“There are discussions and whatever I want to get involved needs to be something major, something big. For us, the Brazilian market is very important. We have some very good players that have played over the years in Olympiacos and also now in Nottingham Forest. It’s a gate, let’s say, for Brazilian players into Europe. And for me, this is very important for the years to come.”

His Father, Miltiadis Marinakis, his Driving Force

Evangelos Marinakis wakes up every day and remembers his roots. His father, Miltiadis Marinakis, is what drives him. The British reporter asks his question and the conversation is suddenly very emotional.

So this is your father, and he was so important to you, wasn’t he? And he used to be part-owner of Olympiacos as well.

“Yes. He was also my best friend for many years. And he had passion for Olympiacos and for Piraeus and for Crete, our homeland.”

And he ignited your interest in football, and your passion for Olympiacos, right?

“Yes. It was very important to, without pressing your kid to come with you into the stadium, in the office, to love the team, the business, you know, it’s very important.”

Just over six months ago, Olympiacos became the first club from Greece to ever win a major European trophy. Marinakis aims to repeat that feat with Forest. He says around two million people poured out onto the streets to celebrate across the country. Tens of thousands of them were in Piraeus, where the celebrations with the team continued long into the night. A month before that, Olympiacos’ junior team had won the UEFA Youth League.

The Youth League “miracle”

Naturally, Olympiacos’ Youth Team’s undefeated run to the top of Europe had its place in the interview. The fact that the “Reds” fielded a 100% Greek team straight off their production line. An incredible team that swept away everything in its path in the Champions League’s Under-19 division. They knocked out the Italian champion team, Lecce. Eliminated giants like Inter and Bayern–and in Munich, too, despite their home ground advantage. They bulldozed through two French contenders with a long-standing tradition in this division (RC Lens, FC Nantes). And then they crushed Milan 3-0 in the final.

An incredible journey among the 64 best youth teams in Europe, with a goal tally of 21 with only 5 conceded. And most importantly? With players who are already embarking on their next mission. Babis Kostoulas, a “classmate” of Lamine Yamal now in the famous “class of 2007” that has come to shake up football. Christos Mouzakitis, who only days ago became one of the youngest players to ever play for Greece – before he even turned 18. Already protagonists in the new competitive version under José Luis Mendilibar, in the Olympiacos team at the top of the Super League championship, that’s just one step away from qualifying for the top 24 in the Europa League.

Olympiacos’ success in the youth division made such a big impact that, just a few days ago, it was announced that Evangelos Marinakis will be receiving the “European Golden Boy Career Award” (December 16, Turin). “It is recognition for his commitment to Olympiacos, which culminated in 2024 with victories in the Conference League and, above all, in the Youth League – which is a fundamental trophy for the Golden Boy philosophy,” noted the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, which organizes this famous annual gala.

That must have brought you much pleasure, didn’t it? The youth team doing so well.

“It was the first time in history in UEFA that a team wins both competitions.”

If I may, I’ll go back to your father and how much Olympiacos meant to him. And I know that you took the Europa Conference League trophy over to share that moment with him, to take the trophy to his grave.

“You know, it was a special moment, because the person who inspired you to do this, so it was very important.”

I can see the emotion on your face. You’re emotional now–it really brings it all back, doesn’t it?

“Yeah, it does. But it’s good not to forget your roots, for all of us. And you know, it was something that I had promised to myself, and it happened.”

May 29: A Magical night

The British channel repeatedly recounts Olympiacos’ triumphs, in both the Conference League and the Youth League. But the feature dwells most of all on the magical night that was May 29.

To mark this unique achievement, Marinakis arranged for both trophies to go on a national tour of both the Greek mainland and islands. He says he was determined to share this success and take it directly to the people of Greece.

Despite all the recent glory, nine months ago Marinakis was in a dark place with his football teams. Forest was in a relegation battle, and Olympiacos lost 4-1 at home in the first leg of a Europa Conference League tie. There was pressure on both team managers, in the East Midlands and in southern Greece. But Marinakis stood firm.

“This February, both teams were not doing well, both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest. So I instructed my guys to produce, let’s say, 100 pieces of “never give up”, so we gave to all the players of Nottingham, the technical team, to have it in their houses or in their offices. And in the morning, to have a look at it and to act accordingly, the same in Olympiacos. And both teams, I think, recovered.”

Show it to me. Is that one on the desk in your office?

“Yes.”

Do you look at it often?

“I look at it every day when I arrive. So it’s something that, as I said, we’ll look forward to the next one.”

The Europa league final is in Bilbao, Why not win it again?

“Why not? Participate again in the final. We’ll see. Two European trophies in two seasons, that would be special. What I enjoy most is the journey. Because when you have the success, when you have the victory, you need to have an endless effort. Try your best, you know, you can become passionate about it, Marinakis repeats filled with pride and faith in the next big win. Dreaming never stops, only when it has become a reality.”

“He’s a winner.”

Christian Karembeu joined in the discussion. Marinakis surrounds himself with the very best, like Karembeu, who’s won the World Cup, the Euros and two Champions Leagues. Having played for Olympiacos in the early 2000s, he’s now a special advisor to his friend on matters of recruitment.

“I am close to him. I do understand what he wants, and, of course, his will for the club.”

Is he a bit, kind of, you don’t know where you’re going to go next with him because he has all these huge plans and ambitions?

“And this is him. He’s like that. He’s a winner. When he touches something, it becomes gold. And this is good. And this is, I don’t know, his will because he gives this energy to everyone who is working with him. Sometimes he’s like a perfectionist. He wants this, he wants this, he wants this. Details. But this makes a difference. And to grow and to develop and to be better and to improve. Because, like I said, he’s very proactive. I told you that when I asked him to do this, he said, OK, do it. He’s missing this. Do it. So if this happens, do it.”

Marinakis’ renowned generosity

His generosity is lauded in these parts. He’s given millions to a children’s cancer charity, produced 60,000 free hot meals and other supplies for refugees arriving in Piraeus from the Middle East. And during the devastating wildfires that killed more than 100 people in two Greek coastal towns, it was Marinakis who mobilized help for survivors.

Do we see the real Mr. Marinakis in the media?

Karembeu was clear: “I don’t think so. Because, first of all, he’s a family man, very generous, because we don’t talk about what he has done to Greece, to many families, to the church, to the neighborhoods. Because, yes, when he travels anywhere, everywhere, if people need, he will help them.”

The narrator continues: On the ground floor of Marinakis’ Piraeus offices he has an art gallery, which is stacked full of valuable modern art and a number of pieces he’s created himself. He tells me he sleeps very little, so art is his mental escape from the pressures of his life. He knows his football clubs are only likely to add to his stress levels and damage his bank balance. He treats them as an expensive indulgence, especially Nottingham Forest, for which he has big ambitions in the pricey Premier League market.

That strikes me. That desire to challenge. It’s you all around. You love the challenge in business, you love the challenge in football, you don’t buy necessarily football clubs that are at the top.

“So, you know, this is something that gives me satisfaction and of course what I enjoy most is the journey. Because when you have the success, when you have the victory, you need to have an endless effort. Try your best, you know, you can become passionate about it. You can have arguments in order to protect your team, your interests.”

Do you believe that Nottingham Forest, and do you aim to make Nottingham Forest a club that can compete in the top six going forward?

“For me, that was the target from the beginning and, you know, when I first said it, a lot of people thought that, OK.”

They thought you were crazy.

“Yes. If Forest wasn’t a big team, I wouldn’t get involved. And of course it’s very difficult to combine business with football, especially with big teams that you need to win trophies, you need to participate in Europe. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you can make money. The opposite is in a lot of cases.”

We’ve got a January transfer window coming up very soon. Because Nottingham Forest are so high up in the league table, do you feel you want to invest heavily in January to try and make that big push for Europe?

“We have, of course, the financial fair play that restricts us from unlimited spending. And at the end of the day, what you need to spend is the money you receive. We’ll try our very best to make smart moves in order to strengthen our team. I’m always happy to give everything I can. Wherever is needed. For the time being, we see that in all the positions, we’re happy.”

It is clear that Marinakis is well prepared to take on some of his richest rivals in the Premier League head on.

“We are not a state company or a company that can afford each year to lose money. We need to find the balances between what we spend and what we can achieve. But we try our very best to be able to be competitive at a cost that is affordable nowadays.

“A leader protects the team”

Forest has had previous issues with refereeing. After their 2-0 defeat by Everton in April, the club said in a statement they’d warned the PGMOL that, quote, ‘the VAR is a Luton fan’, but they didn’t change him. Forest were fined £750,000 by the FA, but Marinakis is unapologetic.

“It’s very important for the leader to try his very best to protect the interests of the team, of the company, of your family. Because I consider Nottingham Forest as a family. When you see things that are not right, you can be loud about it. Believe me, so far, whenever we have been loud, we were absolutely right.”

You mean refereeing decisions specifically?

“Yes. I have no regrets. It will continue to be the case. And sometimes it takes longer time to prove that you are right. And until this is proven, you might face consequences that can harm your interests or your image or your business, your club. But we are strong enough. And we can afford to wait. And we can afford to take the blame.”

VAR is one of his biggest bugbears.

“Big mistakes. A lot of times you can make a mistake. But when you have all the time you need to watch from all angles in a comfortable chair and you can spend one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, even five minutes to watch it and watch it again, it’s very difficult to accept a human mistake.”

Piraeus Hails Victory!

Marinakis never forgets where he started, where he lives, what air he breathes.

“What I wanted to see is that this city can become more prosperous and also to build the facilities for the children of Piraeus, you know, for the Piraeus people to upgrade their standard of living.”

Olympiacos is magical somehow, he continues. Olympiacos is where it all started for Marinakis and–the English channel highlights–he’s desperate to replicate the European trophy success he’s masterminded here back in the UK, with Nottingham Forest,.

“The thing is that when you’re in England, when you are in this stadium, there is something magic. You feel the power, you are inspired, and it’s your castle. And you are obliged to win in here. And we had some great victories against great teams, and that’s because of the atmosphere from our supporters,” Marinakis states from inside Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympicos’ home ground.

The aura of triumph enchants ears and eyes and the soul rejoices.

And you get that at the City Ground too, don’t you?

“This special atmosphere makes great teams. We are very glad being in the stadium, being in City Ground, because it inspires us to make the miracle.”

Marinakis: Family Comes First

Nottingham are back for good. Another badge of honor for Evangelos Marinakis, who is involved in every step along the way and finds room in his heart and his demanding daily life for everyone and everything—especially for things others may ignore.

In Nottingham, Marinakis has personally overseen Warriors United, a local football team for players with learning disabilities. They’ll be back at the city ground for Forest’s “Home for Christmas” party, which will also welcome some of the most deserving children from across the city.

Marinakis has a passion for football and a ruthless determination to make his clubs successful. He well knows who he is and what he stands for, what’s right and what’s wrong. And he’s not afraid to tell the world.

He’s already overseen a minor miracle at Olympiacos. Next his sights are set on another one: a return to the glory days for Nottingham Forest.