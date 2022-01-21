The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Thursday in reached 20,507 over the past 24 hours. Fifty-nine were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 1,762,870.

Additionally, 108 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 22,476. In terms of the victims, 95 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 679 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 66 years, while 81.3 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 548 (80.71 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 131 (19.29 percent) are fully vaccinated.