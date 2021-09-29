Η Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Μιλάνου επέστρεψε, με τις Τζίτζι Χαντίντ, Ιρίνα Σαίκ και Αντούτ Ακές να κοσμούν τις πασαρέλες στην ιταλική πρωτεύουσα της μόδας. Στα πεζοδρόμια, το street-style επέστρεψε με τις πασαρέλες με φυσική παρουσία στα σόου, προσφέροντας αρκετή έμπνευση για τις φθινοπωρινές μας επιλογές.

Δείτε τις καλύτερες street-style εμφανίσεις της Εβδομάδας Μόδας στο Μιλάνο.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @photo_milan_el

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Δήμητρα Παπαδήμα – «Δεν έχω απαντήσεις για τον κοροναϊό και αυτό με κάνει έξαλλη» ➤ Λάκης Γαβαλάς – «Θα είχα παιδί 45 ετών τώρα» ➤ Οι καλύτερες και πιο εκκεντρικές street style από την Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Λονδίνου