Η Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Μιλάνου επέστρεψε, με τις Τζίτζι Χαντίντ, Ιρίνα Σαίκ και Αντούτ Ακές να κοσμούν τις πασαρέλες στην ιταλική πρωτεύουσα της μόδας. Στα πεζοδρόμια, το street-style επέστρεψε με τις πασαρέλες με φυσική παρουσία στα σόου, προσφέροντας αρκετή έμπνευση για τις φθινοπωρινές μας επιλογές.
Δείτε τις καλύτερες street-style εμφανίσεις της Εβδομάδας Μόδας στο Μιλάνο.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram