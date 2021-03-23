Τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, ανακοινώθηκε ότι η Zendaya θα είναι η νέα «μούσα» του Valentino και τώρα είναι το πετράδι στην καμπάνια για την κολεξιόν SS21 του ιταλικού οίκου.

Με τίτλο Valentino Collezione Milano, η κολεξιόν Άνοιξη-Καλοκαίρι 2021 είναι «μια κολεξιόν που εκφράζει ριζοσπαστική στάση, μέσω δημιουργικότητας»· μια ρήση που θα μπορούσε απόλυτα να ταιριάζει στην ίδια την 24χρονη ηθοποιό.

Στην καμπάνια που συνοδεύει την κολεξιόν, ο φακός του Michael Bailey Gates αιχμαλωτίζει την Zendaya η οποία φορά τζιν και ένα boho πουκάμισο.

Στον μηρό της, η τσάντα χειρός Valentino Garavani Roman Stud. Σε άλλο σημείο του βίντεο, η Zendaya, φορώντας ένα ροζ overshirt, παίρνει μια απείθαρχη πόζα.

Στην αναζήτηση του διευθυντή δημιουργικού Pierpaolo Piccioli να «επανανοηματοδοτήσει τους κώδικες του οίκου» αυτή τη σεζόν, η Zendaya συμβολίζει την πρώτη επίσημη «DiVa» του Valentino.

Για τον Piccioli, μια ντίβα είναι κάποια που «ζει μέσα στην ισχύ των αξιών της και ακολουθεί ένα μάντρα ενσυναίσθησης και σχέσης». «Ενσαρκώνει και αντιπροσωπεύει τέλεια αυτό που είναι ο Valentino και τις θέσεις του· ξεχωριστή και με αυτοπεποίθηση, καθ’ οδόν προς το να επανακαθορίσει», είπε για τη Zendaya ο Piccioli.

