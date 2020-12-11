11η Δεκεμβρίου καθιερώθηκε το 2003 από τα Ηνωμένα Έθνη ως Διεθνής Ημέρα Βουνού για να αναδείξει τον ζωτικό ρόλο που παίζει το βουνό στη ζωή των ανθρώπων και να υπενθυμίσει στη διεθνή κοινότητα την ευθύνη που έχει για τη διατήρησή του.
Τα βουνά καλύπτουν το 1/5 της ξηράς και παρέχουν ζωή στο 1/10 του παγκοσμίου πληθυσμού. Η δασική αποψίλωση συμβάλλει στην οικολογική υποβάθμιση και την απώλεια της βιοποικιλότητας.
