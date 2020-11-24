At the service of the National Health System, which is struggling so much because of the coronavirus pandemic, are now 14 Intensive Care Unit beds.

This is a donation made jointly by businessmen Evangelos Marinakis and Angeliki Frangou and ION company.

The beds are available at the General State Hospital of Nikaia “Saint Panteleimon” and will significantly help in strengthening the National Healthcare Service that is under pressure.

On Monday, the Deputy Minister of Health, Vassilis Kontozamanis, who visited the hospital and inspected the new ICU beds, had conversations with 10 permanent specialists of the National Healthcare Service and also with thirty six auxiliary nurses staffing the new unit, which expects to receive its first patients within the next few days.

It should be noted that the necessary changes and various reconstructions were made in the hospital of Nikaia in order to integrate the new ICU unit with 14 beds.

A significant donation

The donation, which was announced amid the pandemic, exceeds 1.5 million euros and includes the purchase of complete equipment for the 14 ICU beds (special ICU beds, high-tech fixed ventilators, special monitors, pumps, defibrillators, etc.), the expenses for all construction works and spatial planning changes required, expenses for all electromechanical works, the cost of all the required health and nursing equipment, as well as anything else that may arise in the context of the expansion of the Intensive Care Unit.

When this great offer was announced, the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, had thanked Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou and ION SA, «for their important contribution to the strengthening of the National Health System, and for dealing with the great Public Health crisis that we are experiencing in the country».