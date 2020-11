View this post on Instagram

@thombrowneny on his creature-filled A/W20 collection ✨⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ “The collection is about that sophomoric story of Noah’s ark, of animals coming in two by two,” the designer tells AnOther in our latest issue. “There is something charming about the easy story of it, the innocence of animals … I guess I get bored, so sometimes I just want to entertain myself. I think it’s fun to surround the collections with a story. There’s definitely an interest in making sure there’s something entertaining, a little bit of escape and fantasy, especially now.” Link in bio 📲⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Artwork by @katerinajebb⁠⠀ Interview by @alexanderfury⁠⠀ Model @kieran.bol⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Taken from the Autumn/Winter 2020 issue of AnOther Magazine