Η νέα βιβλιοθήκη Ιbsen στο Skien της Νορβηγίας, αποτίει φόρο τιμής στον παγκοσμίου φήμης θεατρικό συγγραφέα, Χένρικ Ίψεν δημιουργώντας ένα ανοιχτό και ελκυστικό πολιτιστικό κέντρο στη γενέτειρά του.
Η πρόταση του Κengo Kuma, αντικατοπτρίζει την πένα του Ίψεν, σε μια ξεχωριστή αρχιτεκτονική έκφραση, που βρίσκεται σε ένα κεντρικό σημείο εντός της αστικής ζώνης του Skien.
Προκειμένου να δημιουργηθεί ένας φιλόξενος χώρος με ροή, η βιβλιοθήκη σχεδιάστηκε στρατηγικά, με πολλαπλές προσβάσεις από όλες τις κατευθύνσεις της και σε κάθε επίπεδο.
Το κτίριο έχει σχεδιαστεί για να συνδέεται το πάρκο που βρίσκεται στην περιοχή, δημιουργώντας συνδέσεις στην πόλη, με έναν πιο ανεπιτήδευτο τρόπο.
Το καμπυλόγραμμο αποτύπωμα της νέας βιβλιοθήκης σχεδιάστηκε προσεκτικά κατά μήκος της περιμέτρου του πάρκου για τη δημιουργία εσωτερικών και εξωτερικών χώρων που σχετίζονται με το αστικό τοπίο, εκφράζοντας έτσι με διακριτικό τρόπο την παρουσία ενός νέου πολιτιστικού πυρήνα στην περιοχή.
Πέρα από την κύρια λειτουργία της βιβλιοθήκης, η νέα βιβλιοθήκη Ibsen θα φιλοξενήσει επίσης τις δημοτικές υπηρεσίες των κατοίκων, ένα περίπτερο τουριστικών πληροφοριών και το εθνικό κέντρο Ίψεν.
Η νέα βιβλιοθήκη Ibsen αποκλίνει από τη συμβατική ιδέα της βιβλιοθήκης, που εστιάζει στην έρευνα, την ανάγνωση και τη μελέτη, και προσεγγίζει την πλήρη ενσωμάτωση ειδικών και καθημερινών δραστηριοτήτων.
Χρησιμοποιώντας φυσικά, ζεστά υλικά και υφές, ο σχεδιασμός δημιουργεί ένα άνετο, συναρπαστικό περιβάλλον, όπου οι άνθρωποι ενθαρρύνονται να μάθουν και να δημιουργήσουν.
Πάνω απ ‘όλα, η βιβλιοθήκη Ibsen έχει διαμορφωθεί για να συμβάλλει σε μια πιο δημοκρατική κοινωνία, που λειτουργεί ως αρένα ένταξης, ανοίγματος και ενσωμάτωσης της τέχνης στην τοπική κοινωνία.
