Photo Vogue Festival 2020: @AkiPekkaSinikoski is one of the artists selected for the upcoming ALL IN THIS TOGETHER exhibition. The project on display is titled ‘New Ghosts’ and deals with the relationship between father and daughter as well as their attempts to understand life, change and the passing of time. The images reflect questions of the world and around identity. Questions on adulthood and childhood, life and death, as well as what kind of role models, ideas, standards of beauty, and scenarios of the future we give each other. About the artist – Aki-Pekka Sinikoski is a Finnish photographer and author working somewhere in the borderline between documentaries, contemporary art, and performative art. Sinikoski has studied in Kunstakademiet at Kunsthøgskolen in Bergen, Norway and graduated as Masters of Arts from Aalto University, Finland. OUTDOOR EXHIBITIONS @ Giardini di Porta Venezia – From October 30th to November 22nd DIGITAL PLATFORM – Online from November 12nd FESTIVAL LIVE – From November 19 to November 22nd Discover more about the fifth edition of #PhotoVogueFestival via link in bio.