Step into the world of @moonriverchacha, the Brazilian Instagram star inspiring @marni and @marcjacobs 🌟⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ AnOther gets to know Matheus Lomonte, who is charming the fashion world with his off-beat sense of dress. “I always liked taking pictures of myself and Instagram allows me to show off my style,” Lomonte tells AnOther over email. “I see my account as a scrapbook. I’ve made really good friends there, too.” Link in bio 📲 ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 📸 photography by @pedromarfa