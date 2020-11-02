Καλωσορίσατε στον πολύχρωμο κόσμο της Alex Proba!

Είναι σχεδιάστρια και καλλιτεχνική διευθύντρια από το Lüdenscheid της Γερμανίας. Αφού παρακολούθησε διάφορες σχολές σχεδιασμού, όπως η Ακαδημία Σχεδιασμού του Αϊντχόβεν, ανέπτυξε μια αγάπη για την γραφιστική, αλλά και για σχεδιασμό αντικειμένων.

Το 2011, μετακόμισε στη Νέα Υόρκη, όπου εργάστηκε σε διάφορες εταιρείες. Η Alex Proba ήταν καλλιτεχνική διευθύντρια στο Kickstarter και στην εταιρεία Mother New York. Πιο πρόσφατα, είχε την ίδια θέση στην μάρκα NIKE.

Στη συνέχεια, το 2013 ίδρυσε το Studio Proba, το οποίο επικεντρώνεται στον σχεδιασμό προϊόντων σε πολλούς τομείς.  Σίγουρα, ένας καμβάς δεν είναι πάντα απαραίτητος, η Proba «μεταφράζει» το ζωντανό έργο της σε κάθε επιφάνεια που θα μπορούσατε να σκεφτείτε!

