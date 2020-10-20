View this post on Instagram

Decided to wear some boots today and a longer skirt. It’s not cold today, but very cool. Worked at home this morning and now going into the office to meet with my 2nd shift group. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen