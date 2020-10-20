Το ότι κάποιος είναι άντρας, δε σημαίνει ότι πρέπει ντε και καλά να φοράει παντελόνια και να κινείται σαν macho αρσενικό όπου και να πάει.
Υπάρχουν και άντρες που τα έχουν τόσο καλά με την αρρενωπότητά τους, που δεν τίθεται εν αμφιβόλω απλά φορώντας άλλα ρούχα.
Αποδόμηση
Ο Μαρκ Μπράιαν είναι Αμερικανός και ζει στη Γερμανία. Επαγγελματικά ασχολείται με τη μηχανική της ρομποτικής όπου είναι και ένας από τους πιο ανερχόμενους κλάδους στη βιομηχανία.
Κάνει κάτι ωστόσο σε σχεδόν καθημερινή βάση, το οποίο πηγαίνει τελείως κόντρα στα έμφυλα στερεότυπα ντυσίματος και συμπεριφοράς.
Φοράει φούστα και τακούνια για να πάει στη δουλειά του, αλλά δεν τα αποχωρίζεται και όταν κάθεται σπίτι.
Ο Μπράιαν δεν παραλείπει ποτέ να ενημερώσει το κοινό του στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Decided to wear some boots today and a longer skirt. It’s not cold today, but very cool. Worked at home this morning and now going into the office to meet with my 2nd shift group. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
«Είμαι ένας απλός, ευτυχώς παντρεμένος, άνδρας» είπε ενημερώνοντας τους 62.000 ακόλουθούς του, «που αγαπά τις Porsche, τις όμορφες γυναίκες και έχει ψηλά τακούνια και φούστες στην ντουλάπα του».
«Προτιμώ ένα ‘αρσενικό’ λουκ από την μέση και πάνω και ένα ουδέτερο λουκ από την μέση και κάτω».
View this post on Instagram
While out running errands after work I stopped at an old train depot to take a few pictures. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
View this post on Instagram
I had heard a drone approaching the train station a few seconds before it passed by overhead and then came back and hovered for a few seconds. Maybe it just had to see this guy wearing heels and a skirt. Half day at home and half day in office. Day 61 of somewhat working at home. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls @lostink.official #realmenofstyle
«Τα αγαπημένα μου παπούτσια είναι οι 12ποντες γόβες. Μου αρέσει το πώς με κάνουν να φαίνομαι και το συναίσθημα που μου δίνουν. Το λιγότερο αγαπημένο μου είναι το περπάτημα σε ανώμαλες επιφάνειες, όπως ένας πεζόδρομος ή ένα πλακόστρωτο, που έχουν μεγάλα κενά και μπορεί να βυθιστεί το παπούτσι», δήλωσε στο Bored Panda.
View this post on Instagram
Anhäuser Mauer. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen