Το Synthwave (επίσης ονομάζεται outrun, retrowave ή futuresynth) είναι ένα ηλεκτρονικό είδος μουσικής που βασίζεται κυρίως στη μουσική που σχετίζεται με τη μουσική δράση, την επιστημονική φαντασία και τις ταινίες τρόμου της δεκαετίας του 1980.
Άλλες επιρροές προέρχονται από την Τέχνη και βιντεοπαιχνίδια αυτής της δεκαετίας. Οι μουσικοί του Synthwave συχνά υποστηρίζουν τη νοσταλγία για τον πολιτισμό της δεκαετίας του 1980 και προσπαθούν να συλλάβουν την ατμόσφαιρα της εποχής και να τη γιορτάσουν.
Το είδος αναπτύχθηκε στα μέσα έως τα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 2000 από πιο σύγχρονους καλλιτέχνες που εμπνεύστηκαν από το βιντεοπαιχνίδι του 2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Το Synthwave έφτασε σε ευρύτερη δημοτικότητα αφού εμφανίστηκε στα soundtracks της ταινίας Drive του 2011 (η οποία περιελάμβανε μερικά από τα πιο γνωστά τραγούδια του είδους) και τη σειρά Netflix Stranger Things της δεκαετίας του 2010, σύμφωνα με το en.wikipedia.org.
Η αισθητική του συνόλου εκφράζεται με διαφορετικό style σε φωτογραφίες, συχνά γνωστό ως retrowave και vaporwave.
Φώτο
