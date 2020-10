View this post on Instagram

When I was a teenager I promised myself that one day I was going to shut down #ProvoCanyonSchool & save all the children. And I am so proud that I have finally built up the courage to tell my story and live up to that promise. This is just the beginning. We are a community of Warrior/Survivors & we will stand together for however long it takes to stop this abuse & ensure all children are safe & getting the care they deserve. 🙌 #iSeeYouSurvivor #BreakingCodeSilence ❤️ 🎥 @KevinOstaj