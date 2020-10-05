Δημοσιεύτηκε το νέο βίντεο για την καμπάνια του οίκου Gucci, με την απροσδόκητη συνύπαρξη τριών πρωταγωνιστών, τους: Iggy Pop, A$AP Rocky και Tyler, The Creator.

Η καινούργια Tailoring Campaign του Gucci γυρίστηκε στο Λος Άντζελες τον περασμένο Φεβρουάριο. Οι συμπρωταγωνιστές τους, επίσης απροσδόκητοι: δύο μεγάλοι παπαγάλοι, ένας μπλε Hyacinth macaw και ο Biggy Pop, ο παπαγάλος του Iggy.

O φωτογράφος και διευθυντής Harmony Korine τοποθέτησε τη δράση σε διάφορα δωμάτια μίας έπαυλης, μοντερνιστικού αρχιτεκτονικού ύφους.

«Μαζί, η τριάδα διασκεδάζει κι ενώ ο καθένας τους είναι αναμφισβήτητα μια ξεχωριστή, ισχυρή προσωπικότητα, η αγάπη στην άνεση που έχουν όλοι τους, δημιουργεί κοινή βάση» λένε από τον ιταλικό οίκο μόδας, σε ανακοίνωση που δημοσιοποιήθηκε για την καμπάνια.

Το τραγούδι που συνοδεύει τους πρωταγωνιστές, καθ΄ όλη την διάρκεια του χορευτικού τους είναι το «Supernature» του Cerrone.

Ο Iggy Pop, ο A$AP Rocky και ο Tyler, The Creator χορεύουν στο ρυθμό του, τρώνε και να κάνουν παρέα φορώντας κλασσικά κομμάτια των collection Gucci, χοντρά λεοπάρ κοστούμια, πλεκτά με το μονόγραμμα, γυαλιά ηλίου στο ύφος της δεκαετίας του 1970 και πολύχρωμα αξεσουάρ.

«Ήταν όμορφο να βλέπεις μαζί αυτούς τους τρεις άντρες, φαινομενικά διαφορετικούς αλλά πολύ παρεμφερείς» δήλωσε ο διευθυντής δημιουργικού του Gucci, Alessandro Michele.

«Αυτό είναι ένα ακόμη κεφάλαιο αυτού του ταξιδιού. Με αυτές τις καμπάνιες, δουλεύω πάνω σε διαφορετικούς τρόπους να είσαι κομψός, και αυτοί οι τρεις άντρες ενσαρκώνουν τέλεια αυτή την ιδέα. Μου αρέσει να αφηγούμαι την ιστορία της κομψότητας με εντελώς αυθαίρετους και απρόσμενους τρόπους. Πιθανόν, η κομψότητα είναι κάτι στην ατμόσφαιρα για το οποίο φορές φορές δεν είσαι καν έτοιμος. Η ανδρική κομψότητα μπορεί να είναι απρόβλεπτη και παράξενη» πρόσθεσε.

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

