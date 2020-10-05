Δημοσιεύτηκε το νέο βίντεο για την καμπάνια του οίκου Gucci, με την απροσδόκητη συνύπαρξη τριών πρωταγωνιστών, τους: Iggy Pop, A$AP Rocky και Tyler, The Creator.
Η καινούργια Tailoring Campaign του Gucci γυρίστηκε στο Λος Άντζελες τον περασμένο Φεβρουάριο. Οι συμπρωταγωνιστές τους, επίσης απροσδόκητοι: δύο μεγάλοι παπαγάλοι, ένας μπλε Hyacinth macaw και ο Biggy Pop, ο παπαγάλος του Iggy.
O φωτογράφος και διευθυντής Harmony Korine τοποθέτησε τη δράση σε διάφορα δωμάτια μίας έπαυλης, μοντερνιστικού αρχιτεκτονικού ύφους.
«Μαζί, η τριάδα διασκεδάζει κι ενώ ο καθένας τους είναι αναμφισβήτητα μια ξεχωριστή, ισχυρή προσωπικότητα, η αγάπη στην άνεση που έχουν όλοι τους, δημιουργεί κοινή βάση» λένε από τον ιταλικό οίκο μόδας, σε ανακοίνωση που δημοσιοποιήθηκε για την καμπάνια.
Το τραγούδι που συνοδεύει τους πρωταγωνιστές, καθ΄ όλη την διάρκεια του χορευτικού τους είναι το «Supernature» του Cerrone.
Ο Iggy Pop, ο A$AP Rocky και ο Tyler, The Creator χορεύουν στο ρυθμό του, τρώνε και να κάνουν παρέα φορώντας κλασσικά κομμάτια των collection Gucci, χοντρά λεοπάρ κοστούμια, πλεκτά με το μονόγραμμα, γυαλιά ηλίου στο ύφος της δεκαετίας του 1970 και πολύχρωμα αξεσουάρ.
View this post on Instagram
“With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange,” @alessandro_michele on the new #GucciTailoring campaign, with @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial wearing pieces he designed including double-breasted suits, and fabrics featuring jacquard House logos. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.
View this post on Instagram
Revealing their characters in a shoot for #GucciTailoring in a West Coast home, @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial wear looks from the collection designed by @alessandro_michele and accessories, including the #GucciHorsebit1955. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.
View this post on Instagram
Men in suits in the lounge of a West Coast home, presenting @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial in the new #GucciTailoring campaign. Wearing tailoring designed by @alessandro_michele. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.
«Ήταν όμορφο να βλέπεις μαζί αυτούς τους τρεις άντρες, φαινομενικά διαφορετικούς αλλά πολύ παρεμφερείς» δήλωσε ο διευθυντής δημιουργικού του Gucci, Alessandro Michele.
«Αυτό είναι ένα ακόμη κεφάλαιο αυτού του ταξιδιού. Με αυτές τις καμπάνιες, δουλεύω πάνω σε διαφορετικούς τρόπους να είσαι κομψός, και αυτοί οι τρεις άντρες ενσαρκώνουν τέλεια αυτή την ιδέα. Μου αρέσει να αφηγούμαι την ιστορία της κομψότητας με εντελώς αυθαίρετους και απρόσμενους τρόπους. Πιθανόν, η κομψότητα είναι κάτι στην ατμόσφαιρα για το οποίο φορές φορές δεν είσαι καν έτοιμος. Η ανδρική κομψότητα μπορεί να είναι απρόβλεπτη και παράξενη» πρόσθεσε.
View this post on Instagram
Rock stars at home, captured by #HarmonyKorine in February for the new #GucciTailoring campaign with @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial wearing sartorial looks by @alessandro_michele who creatively directed the campaign together with art direction by @christophersimmonds. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.
View this post on Instagram
@asaprocky captured in a portrait by #HarmonyKorine in February for the new #GucciTailoring campaign wearing a look by @alessandro_michele featuring a GG rhombus jacquard belted coat over a striped cotton shirt and wool formal vest and jacket. Discover more through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ