“With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange,” @alessandro_michele on the new #GucciTailoring campaign, with @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial wearing pieces he designed including double-breasted suits, and fabrics featuring jacquard House logos. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.